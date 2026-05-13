Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by ₹2 per litre across India, effective May 14

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, and Mother Dairy have both increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre, with the revised rates coming into effect from May 14.

The company cited rising input costs as the reason for the hike. The increase in milk prices is expected to add pressure on food inflation and affect the budgets of middle-class households. The last price increase was effected on May 1, 2025.

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by ₹ 2 per litre While Amul announced the hike across India, Mother Dairy said the increase was aimed at partially offsetting rising input costs.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the company said the revised prices for its liquid milk variants will come into effect from May 14, 2026. The previous price revision was carried out in late April 2025.

"The revision has been necessitated in view of the sustained increase in farmer procurement prices, of around 6 per cent over the past one year, despite continued efforts to limit the impact on consumers," it said.

Mother Dairy said this price revision represents only a partial pass through of increased costs and is aimed at "maintaining a fair balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests".

Here's what Amul said GCMMF, in a statement, said it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by ₹2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".

The increase translates to about 2.5-3.5 per cent per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation, it added.

“The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year,” GCMMF said.

The cooperative said its member unions have also increased farmers' procurement price by ₹30 per kg of fat, which is a 3.7 per cent increase over May 2025.

Revised Mother Dairy milk prices in NCR In the National Capital Region (NCR), Mother Dairy has revised milk prices across categories, increasing toned milk (bulk vended) to ₹58 per litre from ₹56, while full cream (pouched) milk now costs ₹72 per litre.

Toned milk (pouched) has been raised to ₹60 from ₹58 per litre, double-toned milk is priced at ₹54 per litre, and cow milk has increased to ₹62 per litre from ₹60 per litre.

The company also reported strong business growth, with its turnover rising 17 per cent to ₹20,300 crore in the last fiscal year, driven by higher demand for milk products and cooking oils. Established in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the NDDB.

Revised Amul milk prices in Delhi-NCR, UP According to the revised prices in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, a 500 ml pack of Amul Slim N milk will now cost ₹27, Taaza ₹30, cow milk ₹31, and Gold milk ₹36. The price of buffalo milk has been raised by ₹4 per litre to ₹80.

GCMMF said that, as part of its policy, nearly 80 paise from every rupee spent by consumers on milk and dairy products is passed on to milk producers. The federation stated that the latest price revision would help ensure better returns for dairy farmers and encourage higher milk production.

The federation also reported strong business growth, with the total turnover of the Amul brand increasing 11 per cent in the 2025–26 financial year to cross the ₹1 lakh crore mark, driven by rising demand for dairy products.

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GCMMF’s turnover grew 11.4 per cent to ₹73,450 crore from ₹65,911 crore in the previous fiscal year.

GCMMF is considered the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, with around 3.6 million farmers associated with it.

The federation markets Amul milk and dairy products in more than 50 countries, collects nearly 31 million litres of milk daily, and distributes over 24 billion packs of products annually, including milk, butter, cheese, ghee, and ice cream.