Amul hikes milk prices by 2 per litre; 3rd hike this year

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name ‘Amul’ has increased the prices of full cream milk and buffalo milk by ₹2 per litre.
The price hike will be applicable in all states except Gujarat, news agency ANI has reported citing GCMMF, MD, RS Sodhi.
With this, the prices of full cream milk has now increased to from ₹61 per liter to ₹63 per litre. However, from when the changes in price will happen is still not known. Amul too haven't released any official statement on this yet.
Earlier in August, Amul had hiked prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by ₹2 per litre due to an increase in an overall cost of operation and production of milk. Prior to that, milk prices were hike in March.
Meanwhile, on 9 October, while addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Amit Shah had said that Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS). The MSCS will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers, he added.
Shah had earlier emphasised the need to double milk production in the country over the next five years, not just to meet the demand in the domestic market, but also those of neighbouring countries. "We have a huge opportunity to deliver milk to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and to explore this world market, the government is setting up a multi-state cooperative which will act as the export house," he had said.
