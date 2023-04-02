The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the popular brand name 'Amul', on Saturday increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre in the state, according to the news agency PTI.

Sources said that prices of Amul milk have been raised across Saurashtra, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar markets in Gujarat from Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Amul Gold' will now be available for ₹32 per 500 ml, 'Amul Standard' for ₹29 per 500 ml, 'Amul Taaza' for ₹26 per 500 ml and 'Amul T-Special' for ₹30 per 500 ml, among others.

This is the first hike in Amul milk prices in the state since December's Assembly polls, which were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a record 156 out of 182 seats. GCMMF had last raised Amul milk prices, by ₹2 per litre, in Gujarat in August last year.

On February 3 this year, GCMMF had hiked milk prices by ₹2 per litre for all markets in the country except Gujarat. Before that, the price of milk did not increase for around seven years. Milk prices increased by ₹8 per litre between April 2013 and May 2014.

Since milk production decreases in summer. Because of this, milk companies have to pay higher rates to cattle herders. That’s why analysts expected a hike in milk prices.

Currently, the member unions of GCMMF procure an average of 264 lakh litres of milk every day from 36 lakh milk producers in 18,154 villages in Gujarat, PTI reported.

The price of Mother Dairy increased from ₹57 to ₹66 per litre between March 5 and December 27, 2022. Toned milk prices have increased by ₹6 per litre.

In 2022, the cost of animal feed and animal feed significantly increased. Also, cow herders had fewer animals because milk wasn't being sold during the coronavirus pandemic. The lumpy skin illness that has spread to numerous places in the nation has affected dairy cattle in every way possible. This sickness caused thousands of cows to pass away. As a result, milk production decreased.

(With PTI inputs)