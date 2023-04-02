Amul milk gets costlier by ₹2 per litre in Gujarat, check new prices2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:17 AM IST
Prices of Amul milk have been raised across Saurashtra, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar markets in Gujarat from Saturday, April 1, 2023.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the popular brand name 'Amul', on Saturday increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre in the state, according to the news agency PTI.
