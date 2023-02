“We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3 Feb'23 Morning)," the company said in a statement.

Product (In Rupees) Amul Taaza 500ml 27 Amul Taaza 1 ltr 54 Amul Taaza 2 ltr 108 Amul Taaza 6 ltr 524 Amul Taaza 180ml 10 Amul Gold 500ml 33 Amul Gold 1 ltr 66 Amul Gold 6 ltr 396 Amul Cow Milk 500ml 28 Amul Cow Milk 1 ltr 56 Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500ml 35 Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 1 ltr 70 Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 ltr 420

Milk rates have increased by ₹12 in the last 10 months. Prior to that, the price of milk did not increase for around seven years. Milk prices increased by ₹8 per litre between April 2013 and May 2014. Since milk production decreases in summer. Because of this, milk companies have to pay higher rates to cattle herders. That’s why analysts expect a hike in milk prices in the coming days.

With effect from February 2, Gowardhan raised the price of milk by ₹2 per litre. The price of the Gowardhan Gold version has increased from ₹54 to ₹56 per litre. The brand, one of the biggest private dairies in India, increased prices twice in the last one month.

Also Read: Ice-cream, bread, breakfast cereal among list of foods that increases cancer risk

The price of Mother Dairy increased from ₹57 to ₹66 per litre between March 5 and December 27, 2022. Toned milk prices have increased by ₹6 per litre.

In 2022, the cost of animal feed and animal feed significantly increased. Also, cow herders had fewer animals because milk wasn't being sold during the coronavirus pandemic. The lumpy skin illness that has spread to numerous places in the nation has affected dairy cattle in every way possible. This sickness caused thousands of cows to pass away. As a result, milk production decreased.

Also Read: Amul hails Pathaan’s success by giving SRK, Deepika a buttery twist

As soon as the lockdown began at the end of 2021, there was a significant increase in demand relative to supply. Prices increased as a result of high demand and insufficient milk output.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author