Amul milk gets costlier from today: Check new prices

Amul milk prices have been hiked with effect from February 3, 2023. Check the revised prices.
Amul milk prices have been hiked from February 3.
“We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3 Feb'23 Morning)," the company said in a statement.
|Product
|(In Rupees)
|Amul Taaza 500ml
|27
|Amul Taaza 1 ltr
|54
|Amul Taaza 2 ltr
|108
|Amul Taaza 6 ltr
|524
|Amul Taaza 180ml
|10
|Amul Gold 500ml
|33
|Amul Gold 1 ltr
|66
|Amul Gold 6 ltr
|396
|Amul Cow Milk 500ml
|28
|Amul Cow Milk 1 ltr
|56
|Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500ml
|35
|Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 1 ltr
|70
|Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 ltr
|420
Milk rates have increased by ₹12 in the last 10 months. Prior to that, the price of milk did not increase for around seven years. Milk prices increased by ₹8 per litre between April 2013 and May 2014. Since milk production decreases in summer. Because of this, milk companies have to pay higher rates to cattle herders. That’s why analysts expect a hike in milk prices in the coming days.
With effect from February 2, Gowardhan raised the price of milk by ₹2 per litre. The price of the Gowardhan Gold version has increased from ₹54 to ₹56 per litre. The brand, one of the biggest private dairies in India, increased prices twice in the last one month.
The price of Mother Dairy increased from ₹57 to ₹66 per litre between March 5 and December 27, 2022. Toned milk prices have increased by ₹6 per litre.
In 2022, the cost of animal feed and animal feed significantly increased. Also, cow herders had fewer animals because milk wasn't being sold during the coronavirus pandemic. The lumpy skin illness that has spread to numerous places in the nation has affected dairy cattle in every way possible. This sickness caused thousands of cows to pass away. As a result, milk production decreased.
As soon as the lockdown began at the end of 2021, there was a significant increase in demand relative to supply. Prices increased as a result of high demand and insufficient milk output.
