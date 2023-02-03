Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Amul milk gets costlier from today: Check new prices

Amul milk gets costlier from today: Check new prices

1 min read . 09:28 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Amul has increased price for milk.

Amul milk prices have been hiked with effect from February 3, 2023. Check the revised prices.

Amul milk prices have been hiked from February 3.

“We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3 Feb'23 Morning)," the company said in a statement.

Product(In Rupees)
Amul Taaza 500ml27
Amul Taaza 1 ltr54
Amul Taaza 2 ltr108
Amul Taaza 6 ltr524
Amul Taaza 180ml10
Amul Gold 500ml33
Amul Gold 1 ltr66
Amul Gold 6 ltr396
Amul Cow Milk 500ml28
Amul Cow Milk 1 ltr56
Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500ml35
Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 1 ltr70
Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 ltr420
Milk rates have increased by 12 in the last 10 months. Prior to that, the price of milk did not increase for around seven years. Milk prices increased by 8 per litre between April 2013 and May 2014. Since milk production decreases in summer. Because of this, milk companies have to pay higher rates to cattle herders. That’s why analysts expect a hike in milk prices in the coming days.

With effect from February 2, Gowardhan raised the price of milk by 2 per litre. The price of the Gowardhan Gold version has increased from 54 to 56 per litre. The brand, one of the biggest private dairies in India, increased prices twice in the last one month.

Also Read: Ice-cream, bread, breakfast cereal among list of foods that increases cancer risk

The price of Mother Dairy increased from 57 to 66 per litre between March 5 and December 27, 2022. Toned milk prices have increased by 6 per litre.

In 2022, the cost of animal feed and animal feed significantly increased. Also, cow herders had fewer animals because milk wasn't being sold during the coronavirus pandemic. The lumpy skin illness that has spread to numerous places in the nation has affected dairy cattle in every way possible. This sickness caused thousands of cows to pass away. As a result, milk production decreased.

Also Read: Amul hails Pathaan’s success by giving SRK, Deepika a buttery twist

As soon as the lockdown began at the end of 2021, there was a significant increase in demand relative to supply. Prices increased as a result of high demand and insufficient milk output.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
