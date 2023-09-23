Amul reacts to the passage of Women's Reservation Bill: ‘Always deserved to be…’1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Amul celebrates Women's Reservation Bill with creative featuring Amul Girl and the slogan 'Always deserved to be reserved'.
Amul is celebrating the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in its signature style with the caption ‘Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament'. The Women's Reservation Bill or 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 20 with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.