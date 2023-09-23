Amul reacts to the passage of Women's Reservation Bill: ‘Always deserved to be…’

Amul celebrates Women's Reservation Bill with creative featuring Amul Girl and the slogan 'Always deserved to be reserved'.

Amul is celebrating the passage of Women's Reservation Bill in its signature style with the caption ‘Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Parliament'. The Women's Reservation Bill or 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was passed by the Lok Sabha on September 20 with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion for the passage moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amul has been known for sharing their commentary on contemporary issues with their creatives featuring the iconic mascot of the brand called the Amul Girl.

The latest post shared on Instagram about the Women's Reservation Bill features the Amul Girl wearing a polka-dotted dress with a slice a half-eaten bread and butter knife in her hand. The famous mascot is accompanied by a women holding a half-eaten bread in front on the new Parliament building. Notably, a bread is also placed on top of the Parliament building with the numerial ‘33%’ in Amul's latest creative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The creative features the word ‘Always deserved to be reserved’ on top, in an apparent reference to the 33% reservation granted to the women under the new law passed by the parliament. It also features the words ‘loved by the majority’ perhaps in reference to the majority support garnered by the Women's Reservation Bill.

What is the Women's Reservation Bill? The Women's Reservation Bill is part of a series of measures the government has taken for the empowerment of women. It provides for 33 percent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The bill now requires the approval of a majority of the state assemblies. It will be implemented after a delimitation exercise based on the Census data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Women presently make up for nearly half of India's 95 crore registered voters but comprise only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in the state assemblies.

