Amul to Parag: Dairy firms hike milk prices. Check latest rates

The price increase is due to a rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production
Several dairy companies on Tuesday hiked the prices of milk. Amul, the country's oldest dairy firm, increased milk prices by ₹2 per litre with effect from Tuesday due to a rise in input cost. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products, increases the price by ₹2 per litre in all Indian markets.
According to the organization, the price increase is due to a rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production.
