Amul trademark: HC grants injunction in favour of Kaira District Co-operative

Maa Tara Trading Co has knowingly, deliberately and fraudulently adopted the well-known trade mark Amul including an identical and deceptively similar font/writing style only to take undue advantage of the immense reputation and goodwill acquired by the plaintiffs in respect of the trade mark Amul and make undue profits there from and in doing so have infringed the statutory right of the plaintiff. Amul is a prior used and registered well known trade mark of the Kaira District by which it is identified globally, the court observed.