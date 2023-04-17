Amul vs Nandini: Rahul Gandhi relishes Nandini ice cream in Bengaluru, calls it 'Karnataka's pride'4 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 05:40 AM IST
- Opposition parties have been latching on the Amul vs Nandini row in the poll-bound state and the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been making statements that the Amul is not entering the state.
Amid Amul vs Nandini row in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, state party chief DK Shivakumar and general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday visited Nandini Milk parlour in Bengaluru.
