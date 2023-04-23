‘Nandini will make Gujarat’s Shrikhand, if Amul…', Karnataka CM Bommai amid row2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
Opposition parties have been latching on the Amul vs Nandini row in the poll-bound state and the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been making statements that the Amul is not entering the state.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Nandini is going to defeat Amul very soon amid the row between two reputed dairy co-ops in the poll-bound state. He was speaking at the India Today roundtable.
