Home / News / India /  ‘Nandini will make Gujarat’s Shrikhand, if Amul…', Karnataka CM Bommai amid row
Back

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Nandini is going to defeat Amul very soon amid the row between two reputed dairy co-ops in the poll-bound state. He was speaking at the India Today roundtable. 

“If Amul makes Mysore Pak, Nandini will also make Gujarat's Shrikhand," the chief minister said as quoted by Hindustan Times. 

He said, “Shortly, we are going to overtake Amul because Nandini has got all the products that Amul has. During the Siddharamaiah government in Karnataka, milk production was 64 lakh liters only, while it has increased to 84 lakh liters during my time now."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, state party chief DK Shivakumar and general secretary KC Venugopal have earlier visited Nandini Milk parlor in Bengaluru. He termed the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) as "the state's pride."

Opposition parties have been latching on the Amul vs Nandini row in the poll-bound state and the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been making statements that the Amul is not entering the state.

Amul had recently announced that it will sell dairy products in Bengaluru following which Opposition Congress and the JD(S) expressed their protest.

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka. They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, however, denied the charge saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

The KMF which sells milk under the ‘Nandini’ brand is one of the cheapest milk in the country. A comparison shows that consumers purchasing one liter of toned milk have to shell out 39 in Bengaluru whereas for Amul sells one liter of toned milk for 52 in Gujarat and 54 in Delhi.

A liter of full cream milk costs 66 in Delhi and 64 in Gujarat, while the ‘Nandini’ brand full cream mil costs 24 for 450 ml and 50 for 900 ml.

KMF is able to supply milk at a such low price as it gets subsidies from the government. The Karnataka government has given around 12,00 crore incentives annually according to reports.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout