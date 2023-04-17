Rahul Gandhi on Sunday bought a Nandini ice cream and termed the the flagship brand of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) as "the state's pride." Sharing a picture on Twitter, he wrote, “Karnataka’s Pride - NANDINI is the best!"

Karnataka’s Pride - NANDINI is the best! pic.twitter.com/Ndez8finup — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 16, 2023

His move came in the wake of the state party leaders throwing their weight behind the homegrown dairy brand, amidst fears of its takeover by Gujarat's Amul. Opposition parties have been latching on the Amul vs Nandini row in the poll-bound state and the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been making statements that the Amul is not entering the state. Amul had recently announced that it will sell dairy products in Bengaluru following which Opposition Congress and the JD(S) expressed their protest.

Retweeting Rahul Gandhi's tweet, BJP MP from Karnataka Tejasvi Surya has commented saying that the Congress leader should now intervene in Kerala for the smooth sale of Nandini.

“Glad that Rahul Gandhi thinks Nandini is the best. There is no doubt about it. I request him to intervene in Kerala for smooth sale of Nandini. If not, this will be yet another gimmick. Waiting for Rahul Gandhi to make a public announcement in Kerala for free access to Nandini," Surya tweeted.

The opposition Congress and the JD(S) said the BJP wanted to 'kill' Nandini by allowing Amul in Karnataka. They also expressed fears that a scarcity of Nandini products would be created to make way for Amul to take over.

The Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government, however, denied the charge saying that there was no threat to Nandini from Amul.

The KMF which sells milk under the ‘Nandini’ brand is one of the cheapest milk in the country. A comparison shows that consumers purchasing one litre of toned milk have to shell out ₹39 in Bengaluru whereas for Amul sells one litre of toned milk for ₹52 in Gujarat and ₹54 in Delhi.

A litre of full cream milk costs ₹66 in Delhi and ₹64 in Gujaratwhile the the ‘Nandini’ brand full cream mil costs ₹24 for 450 ml and ₹50 for 900 ml. A kg of curd under the Nandini brand is available for ₹47 per kg whereas it costs around ₹67 for per kg of curd under Amul. KMF is able to supply milk at a such low price as it gets subsidies from the government. The Karnataka government has given around ₹12,00 crore incentives annually according to reports.

KMF has 16 Milk Unions covering all the districts of the State which procure milk from Primary Dairy Cooperative Societies(DCS) and distribute milk to the consumers in various Towns/Cities/Rural markets in Karnataka.

Amid the ongoing row, Amul MD Jayen Mehta said that there was no dispute between the two dairy companies and it was never "Amul vs Nandini" but rather "Amul and Nandini".

While talking to reporters, Jayen Mehta said, "There is no dispute between Amul Federation and Nandini in Karnataka. Association between Amul Federation and Nandini will only benefit cattle herders. We are joining in the spirit of cooperation. No harm will come to Amul or Nandini."

"It was never Amul vs Nandini but it is Amul and Nandini. We are selling Amul milk since 2015 in Hubli Belgaum, North Karnataka. We thought of selling milk through e-commerce," the MD added.

Further highlighting that the two companies were working together, Mehta said, "We want to give our milk to the people of Bengaluru at the same prices which are available in Mumbai and Delhi. The prices of our milk and curd are more than her (Nandani's) prices. Nandini will not be affected by Amul's move to Bengaluru, even her MD has accepted this. There is no competition between the two."

"Amul is manufacturing its ice cream at its Nandini plant in Karnataka. Last year we made ice cream worth ₹100 crore from Nandini's milk at Nandini's plant and sold in Karnataka and South India market," he added.

Karnataka is slated to go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Meanwhile, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, has termed as "unethical" the tendency of some state milk marketing federations to aggressively enter markets outside their respective states. Criticising the Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation for opening its outlets in parts of Kerala to sell its Nandini brand of milk and other products, Milma said that this involved a total breach of cooperative spirit based on which the country's dairy sector has been organised for the benefit of millions of dairy farmers.

(With inputs from agencies)