Amul vs Nandini takes on political hue in poll-bound Karnataka as Congress slams PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Amul's move is being seen by many, especially opposition parties, as a threat to KMF's famed dairy brand 'Nandini'. They also see it as an attempt to trample upon KMF, amid a narrative around its merger with Amul.
Outrage over Amul's possible entry into Karnataka continues to grow, with opposition leaders lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the BJP. The Congress and JD(S) has dubbed the company's ‘launch alert’ a "threat" to Karnataka Milk Federation's famed dairy brand ‘Nandini’. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the other party was attempting to politicise Amul's entry into Karnataka.
