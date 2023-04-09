Outrage over Amul's possible entry into Karnataka continues to grow, with opposition leaders lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of the BJP. The Congress and JD(S) has dubbed the company's ‘launch alert’ a "threat" to Karnataka Milk Federation's famed dairy brand ‘Nandini’. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the other party was attempting to politicise Amul's entry into Karnataka.

