Amul vs Nandini, Why Amul brand is facing backlash from opposition, locals in Karnataka? Explained6 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:36 AM IST
- Amul brand on 5 April tweeted that it will supply fresh milk and other products in Bengaluru.
- Congress and BJP are at loggerheads after Amul's announcement of entry in the Bengaluru market.
As The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells its dairy products under the popular brand name ‘Amul’ is set to make an entry in Karnataka, it has been facing backslash from the locals as well opposition leaders. The brand on 5 April tweeted that it will supply fresh milk and other products in Bengaluru. In a Tweet, it wrote, “A new wave of freshness with milk and curd is coming to Bengaluru. More information coming soon"
