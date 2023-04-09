On 8 April, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah called on the people and said that "all Kannadigas should pledge not to buy Amul products" over speculations of a merger between the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Gujarat's Anand Milk Union Limited. During Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mandya in December 2022 where he inaugurated a mega dairy of KMF with a capacity to process 10 lakh litres a day at a cost of ₹260 crore, the opposition had targeted him for his purported remark that Nandini and Amul should come together. The opposition alleged that the statement meant that the two cooperative brands should be merged together, which Chief Minister Bommai and state Cooperative Minister S T Somashekar rubbished.

