Amul vs Nandini: Why Amul may find it hard to enter Karnataka

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Ltd may find it hard to get a foothold in Karnataka as Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF) which is the second largest dairy co-operative amongst the dairy cooperatives in the country and in South India it stands first in terms of procurement as well as sales. The KMF which sells milk under the ‘Nandini’ brand is one of the cheapest milk in the country. A comparison shows that consumers purchasing one litre of toned milk have to shell out ₹39 in Bengaluru whereas for Amul sells one litre of toned milk for ₹52 in Gujarat and ₹54 in Delhi.