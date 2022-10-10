Amul will merge with five other cooperative societies: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the MSCS will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS). He was addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here.
The process for the merger has already started, said Shah, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is prioritizing natural and digital agriculture for the certification of natural products, according to the news agency PTI.
"The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, the process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies has been started," the minister said.
He said that the MSCS will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd markets its products under the Amul brand, as per PTI reports.
Earlier on Friday, while speaking at the North-Eastern Cooperative Dairy Conclave in Gangtok, Shah emphasized the need to double milk production in the country over the next five years, not just to meet the demand in the domestic market, but also those of neighboring countries.
"We have a huge opportunity to deliver milk to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and to explore this world market, the government is setting up a multi-state cooperative which will act as the export house," he had said.
He also asserted that the Indian economy is currently ranked fifth in the world and financial discipline by the Northeastern states is necessary to contribute to making it second in the world, ANI reported.
He also urged the Chief Ministers of North Eastern States to make full use of NESAC for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation and agriculture and to appoint a nodal officer for NESAC in their States for its maximum and better utilization.
