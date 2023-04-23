'Amul-Nandini row tweaked and twisted because…': Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Karnataka polls2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 08:46 PM IST
- Strengthening Nandini and dairy farmers in Karnataka had never been a question, she said, adding that it would continue to happen.
Karnataka's Nandini-Amul controversy flared up and was made an emotional issue owing to the upcoming state assembly election, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said on Sunday.
