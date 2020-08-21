Amusement park bodies appeal to home ministry for urgent intervention

New Delhi: Owners of amusement and theme parks and malls have written to union home minister Amit Shah to consider reopening family entertainment centers that have continued to remain under lockdown, making it impossible for the industry to sustain its over two million workforce.

Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), the association of mall owners in India, and the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI), the apex body representing the interests of amusement parks, theme parks, water parks and indoor amusement centres in India said the industry has been under tremendous pressure over the past five months as revenues remain zero, even as 60% of the recurring costs, including wages, maintenance, interest, fixed electricity charges etc, are being incurred.

“We have already incurred cash losses to the tune of ₹1,100 crore, which are likely to increase to ₹2,000 crore by December 2020. The lockdown has not only caused significant financial and job losses, with continued lockdown even the sustenance of IAC (amusement centres) has become suspect," the letter stated.

It added that the sector employs over 4,00,000 people directly and indirectly and is responsible for the livelihoods of more than two million. Indoor amusement centres alone employ 80,000 plus people, of which close to 35-40%, have returned to their hometowns due to the growing financial stress, while 35 amusement parks across the country have already shut down. While the peak holiday season extending from April to June was a complete washout, the upcoming festive season from September to November also faces uncertainty.

“Indoor amusement centers are largely situated in shopping malls, which are operating under the strict guidelines issued by health ministry as well as SOPs developed by SCAI. Also, unlike typical shopping or market complexes, visitors to IAC are paid patrons, hence not only are chances of overcrowding negligible, we can control the traffic as per the SOPs and ensure social distancing too. Moreover, during the lock down period, we have re-designed our centers in accordance with health and safety protocols and guidelines that have been issued by the government," the letter added.

The guidelines include screening on entry, compulsory masks, hand sanitisation, contactless temperature checks, controlled pre-booked admissions, ensuring only a specific number of people are inside the store at any given point of time, sanitizing all touch parts of games after every use, among others. Virtual reality games, massage chairs and multi-seating kids’ rides will remain prohibited for now, it ad.

“Indoor amusement centers, just like retail, are a very important part of mall operations and, we would like to take this opportunity to urge you to consider the opening of IACs in a controlled manner while implementing strict operational guidelines to provide a safe and a hygienic environment," the letter to Shah said.

