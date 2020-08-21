Amusement park bodies appeal to home ministry for urgent intervention

“Indoor amusement centers are largely situated in shopping malls, which are operating under the strict guidelines issued by health ministry as well as SOPs developed by SCAI. Also, unlike typical shopping or market complexes, visitors to IAC are paid patrons, hence not only are chances of overcrowding negligible, we can control the traffic as per the SOPs and ensure social distancing too. Moreover, during the lock down period, we have re-designed our centers in accordance with health and safety protocols and guidelines that have been issued by the government," the letter added.