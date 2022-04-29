Amid rising concern over coal shortage leading to a severe power crisis in India, even as the heatwave grapples in the northern part of the country, the ministry of power has informed that the maximum all India electricity demand met touched 2,07,111 MW at 2.50pm today.

The tweet also underlined the fact that this was the highest ever electricity demand met in the country.

"The maximum all India electricity demand met touched 2,07,111 MW at 14:50hrs today, an all-time high so far!" tweeted the Ministry of Power

Meanwhile, the union government has decided to cancel several trains to ensure priority routes for coal wagons, news agency ANI reported. A total of 533 coal rakes put on duty and for the power sector, 427 rakes were loaded yesterday.

The cancelled trains include several passenger, mail and express trains.

The news from Ministry of power comes even as the nation faces the worst electricity shortage in more than six years during the extreme heatwave. The leap in power demand has left India scrambling for coal, the dominant fuel used in electricity generation in the country.

Coal inventories are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years. According to the power ministry, peak-power demand in India surged to a record high on Thursday and is seen rising by as much as 8% next month. Electricity supply fell short of demand by 1.88 billion units, or 1.6%, during the first 27 days of April as per the news agency Reuters. From Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, consumers are facing power cuts ranging from 2 hours to 8 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to witness severe heatwave conditions, the power demand also peaked crossing the 6,000 MW-mark for the second day on Friday, discom officials said.