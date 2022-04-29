‘An all-time high’: Govt shares update on India's electricity demand amid crisis

Coal inventories are at the lowest pre-summer levels in at least nine years. According to the power ministry, peak-power demand in India surged to a record high on Thursday and is seen rising by as much as 8% next month. Electricity supply fell short of demand by 1.88 billion units, or 1.6%, during the first 27 days of April as per the news agency Reuters. From Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh, consumers are facing power cuts ranging from 2 hours to 8 hours.