An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on richter scale has struck Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am on July 21, 2023 roughly 9 kms away from Jaipur at a depth of 10 km, it said. This was followed by an aftershock of 3.1 magnitude at 4.22 am, NCS said. View Full Image An earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur: National Center for Seismology

Murari Lal Meena, minister for tourism and civil aviation, Rajasthan in a tweet said, “Earthquake in Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"

Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"