An earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur: National Center for Seismology1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:57 AM IST
An earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 strikes Rajasthan's Jaipur: National Center for Seismology
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on richter scale has struck Rajasthan's capital city Jaipur, said National Center for Seismology.
Murari Lal Meena, minister for tourism and civil aviation, Rajasthan in a tweet said, “Earthquake in Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"
Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"
Another citizen Jahnvi Sharma posted a video of the earthquake. She said, “What a scary day to witness such a high magnitude earthquake in Jaipur."
Rameshwar Singh posted a video from a CCTV camera of thre Jaipur earthquake. He wrote, “See dogs on the street in deep sleep suddenly waking up."
Meanwhile, a Twitter user made fun of the moment and said, “Jaipur celebrating the success of Oppenheimer in India too soon."
This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.