‘An election speech for BJP…’: Shashi Tharoor criticises President Droupadi Murmu's 1st speech in Parliament3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:23 PM IST
The president doesn't contest elections but it looks like the BJP government is conducting its next campaign through her, Tharoor said
Even as President Droupadi Murmu's inaugural speech at the Parliament received many accolades, there were many who criticised that same, especially the timing that it was delivered. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised it by referring it to be an 'election speech' for prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. He also pointed out that even though the President was elected in July 2023, the first speech comes ahead of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation tomorrow.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×