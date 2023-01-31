Even as President Droupadi Murmu's inaugural speech at the Parliament received many accolades, there were many who criticised that same, especially the timing that it was delivered. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised it by referring it to be an 'election speech' for prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. He also pointed out that even though the President was elected in July 2023, the first speech comes ahead of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation tomorrow.

"The president doesn't contest elections but it looks like the BJP government is conducting its next campaign through her. The entire speech was an election speech trying to praise the government for everything it has done... and skipping over bits it hasn't done so well."

On her inaugural speech, the president said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development) and working for all classes without any discrimination.

The India of 2047, she said, should have no poverty with the middle class also being prosperous.

The Narendra Modi-led government has always kept national interest supreme, India's first tribal president said in her over hour-long speech.

"My decisive government has always kept the country's interest paramount and shown the willpower to completely transform the policies and strategies when required.

"From surgical strike to a firm crackdown on terrorism, from a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from abrogation of Article 370 to triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government," she said.

The president's address reflects the views of the government of the day.

"Today India has a government which is stable, fearless, decisive and working with lofty ambitions. Today India has a government which respects the honest. Today India has a government working for permanent solution of the problems of the poor and their lasting empowerment," she said.

The long felt urge to get rid of the scourge of mega scams and corruption in government schemes is now being realised, the president said.

"My government is of the firm opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. Therefore, there has been a relentless fight against corruption in the last few years. We have ensured that the honest will be honoured in the system. There is increasing social consciousness in the country that there should be no sympathy for the corrupt in the society," she said.

In the last nine years, the Modi government has worked for all classes of citizens without any discrimination and as a result of its efforts, many basic facilities have either reached cent per cent of the population or are very close to that target, the president said.

The debate is no longer about "policy paralysis", instead India is being recognised for its rapid development and the far-sightedness of her decisions, Murmu stated.

That is why, she said, India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world, up from the tenth spot.

Murmu said the government is working at "unprecedented speed and scale" and giving pre-eminence to public welfare by leveraging innovation and technology.

"Today India has a government which is committed to removing every obstacle being faced by women. Today India has a government which is moving forward confidently to play its rightful role on the global stage," she said.