'An employee, not your servant': Indigo air hostess' spat with passenger goes viral2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 06:41 PM IST
Temper was seen rising midair with a crew member and passenger yelling at each other at Indigo's Istanbul flight to Delhi with the air hostess saying “I am not your servant sir." From what can be understood is that the issue was over a food choice.