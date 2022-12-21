Temper was seen rising midair with a crew member and passenger yelling at each other at Indigo's Istanbul flight to Delhi with the air hostess saying “I am not your servant sir." From what can be understood is that the issue was over a food choice.

Apparently, in the video, the air hostess was seen saying, “You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding"

The passenger replies back ‘but why are you yelling at me.’

To this, the woman responds, because you are yelling at us. I am employee, not your servant sir.

The incident received a mixed reaction from netizens.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant"



An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022

One said, customers, don’t understand it's a low-cost carrier everything that is uplifted is very limited yet they humiliate the staff and treat them like their servants. Respect is always “give and take". Kudos to the crew for taking a stand for herself and the team.

The CC, however, justified is trained to de-escalate situations. Losing one's temper in a customer facing role is a no-no. She should have called the flight purser and if the pax was further disruptive, should have informed security before landing and put him on the no-fly list, says another.

The third person responds saying, one can't always de-escalate. A befitting response is necessary and this girl has given it quite well. Remember, we Indians are an unruly bunch be it in a train, bus, aircraft or wherever! We can't use the SOP's - trained to de-escalate

IndiGo replied to the incident and said that their crew lead on the flight had to intervene as the passenger in question had shown “bad behaviour" and “insulted" one of the flight attendants. The airline reportedly further stated the incident was related to “meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection"

“We are looking into the incident and would like to assure that customers' comfort has always been our top priority," Indigo added