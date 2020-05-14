Rahul Saigal, who runs a shopper marketing and brand activation agency, was on one of the flights, from Manila to Delhi on 12 May. Mint spoke with him about his experience of being stuck in Manila for 54 days and travelling in the Air India flight. Edited excerpts:

I can't tell you how relieved I am to be back in India. I was one of the 250 people who boarded the Air India flight from Manila. I am now staying at a hotel, just 8 km away from my home in Gurugram, eagerly awaiting the mandatory 14-day quarantine period to end.

I never thought how expensive a weeklong diving trip to a tiny island country, Palau, off Manila, would turn out to be, both emotionally and financially. I remember waiting for my transit flight from Manila that was to take off on 18 March. But by then India had sealed its borders. It was a painful wait-and-watch game.

I had been keeping a close watch on all the updates the Indian embassy put out on social media. Also, I was getting news from WhatsApp groups that were created by people like me who were stuck in Manila. Sometime last week, I saw a Twitter feed about Indian government getting flights ready to bring back people from the Philippines, so I filled the online form. Five days before the flight, the embassy sent out the mail to around 250 of us, I could see the long list of other emails ids tagged with the mail, informing us about an email we would receive by Air India. This meant my name was there in the list. Then three days before the flight, Air India’s mail came with the payment link that would be active for 30 minutes. The ticket back cost me almost ₹30,000; my earlier return ticket was ₹35,000.

Since I was heading to Delhi, my flight was on Day 3. The first flight, which left from Manila on 10 May, was for Mumbai and the next was heading to Ahmedabad.

To get to the airport, the embassy arranged buses to pick us from five to six pick-up points, along with numbers of certain taxi operators. I had a friend who dropped me to the airport on Tuesday. We had been told to arrive at the airport at 9am for 6:30pm flight. After that, it was an endless loop of procedures. We first checked in, then collected our free lunch, which the Indian embassy had arranged, then we proceeded to extend our visa, which cost us US$100. After the security clearance, all of us were given a safety kit, comprising a sanitizer, mask, gloves and face shield. I got the aisle seat and thankfully, the middle seat was vacant. We were also given a big packet filled with food once the flight took off.

Unlike the usual habit, where people jostle to get to the exit door once the flight lands, we were clearly instructed that only 20 people would be allowed to leave at one time. Each one was given a serial number and group number. I was H6. When my group's turn came, we were escorted by security personnel for a thermal screening, followed by immigration procedure. The security was quite strict and even to use restroom you had to ask for permission. After collecting the baggage, which had to be done one by one, we were asked to choose whether we would like to stay in a government facility or a hotel of our choice from the list provided by them, for the mandatory quarantine. While providing our details, we had to submit our passport and also download the Arogya Setu app. I am guessing I will get the passport back the day I finish the quarantine period.

There were nine people, including me, who were heading to Gurugram in the bus. Three of us are staying in the same hotel. When we reached the hotel, the cops took an undertaking that we wouldn't step out of the room. Our temperature was checked again. The hotel is like a four-star jail, for which I’m paying some ₹62,000, but I am not complaining. The tariff includes three meals and the food is decent. The staff rings the bell and keeps the set meal outside the door in disposable plates and cutlery. We have been given garbage bags, which we have to tie and keep out. In fact, when I asked for an extra chair, the staff came in full PPE suit.

Overall it's been painful because of the added procedures put in place due to the pandemic but the government is doing a thorough job. I am now waiting for the 14 days to get over to meet my family.

