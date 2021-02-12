An immortal core inflation threatens even as RBI nurtures recovery

It is clear that core inflation has risen because of pricing power and the power to hike prices has come due to a reduction in supply. Simply put, small companies that collapsed due to the pandemic have caused a reduction in the supply and large companies have been able to hike prices. Whether these supply side issues get resolved through small enterprises again coming back to business is something to watch for. In the meantime, the RBI has anticipated the pressure on core inflation. As such, the central bank expects headline inflation to be 5.0-5.2% in the first half of FY22. Given that it is within the flexible inflation target range, the central bank still has the luxury to ignore the core inflation pressure. “Overall, RBI will be faced with significantly difficult policy choices as economy continues to revive and core inflation remains in an upward trajectory alongside deluge of capital inflows," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank in an email. More than FY21, the next year would test the RBI’s skills in nurturing a growth recovery amid an unbending inflation.

