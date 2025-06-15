An island with strong ties to Europe counts its dead after Air India crash
Summary
The only survivor of Air India Flight 171 was born on a tropical island dotted with palm trees and fishing boats. So were 14 passengers who died in the crash.
DIU ISLAND, India—The only survivor of Air India Flight 171 was born on this tropical island dotted with palm trees and fishing boats. So were 14 passengers who died in the crash, most of them Portuguese or British nationals of Indian origin.
