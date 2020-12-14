Anaemia prevalent among women, male participation in family planning low: NFHS-5

Majority of Indian women continue to suffer from anaemia and remain on the backseat in taking family planning decisions, showed findings of the first phase of the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) released by Union health ministry.

The survey finding showed that in all the states, anaemia is much higher among women compared to men. Further, female sterilization continues to dominate as a modern method of contraception in states including Andhra Pradesh (98%), Telangana (93%), Kerala (88%), Karnataka (84%), Bihar (78%) and Maharashtra (77%).

The results of 17 States and 5 UTs (Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Mizoram, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu) were released by union health minister Harsh Vardhan as Phase-I.

“Male engagement in family planning continues to be limited and disappointing as seen by the low uptake of condoms and male sterilization across states. Despite the efforts being made, it is alarming to see the increase in child marriages in a number of states," said Poonam Muttreja, executive director at Population Foundation of India (PFI), a public health, policy and development strategies firm.

According to the survey findings, there has been an increase in child marriages in Tripura (40.1% from 33.1% in 2015-16), Manipur (16.3% from 13.7% in 2015-16) and Assam (31.8% from 30.8% in 2015-16), while the crime continues to be prevalent in states like West Bengal (41.6%) and Bihar (40.8%).

“States like Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland have also shown an increase in teenage pregnancies. Along with the increase in child marriage, Tripura has also shown an increase in teenage pregnancy from 18.8% in 2015-16 to 21.9%," said Muttreja.

“It is very concerning to see the increase in average out of pocket expenditure (OOPE) per delivery in public health facilities in some states. Compared to NFHS-4, OOPE has increased in several states - Sikkim (109%), Mizoram (63%), Bihar (60%), Assam (42%) and Manipur (40%)," she said.

While spousal violence has generally declined in most of the states and UTs, it has witnessed an increase in five states, namely Sikkim, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka. the findings indicated that Karnataka recorded the largest increase in spousal violence, from 20.6% in NFHS 4 to 44.4% in NFHS 5. Sexual violence has increased in five states (Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and West Bengal).

Muttreja argued that the NFHS-5 also depicts a stark disparity in access to the internet by men, in contrast to women in a number of states. In Karnataka and Bihar, for example, twice as many men have access to the internet as compared to women. Sikkim is the only state where access to internet among men (78.2%) and women (76.7%) is almost equal.

NFHS-5 data also showed a decline in nutritional status of children under five years in a number of states. In Kerala, which is considered to be an advanced and model state for others, the percentage of children under 5 years with stunting has increased to 23.4% as per NFHS 5 against 19.7% in NFHS 4.

“In light of this, health concerns must receive higher priority in terms of resources allocated towards public health and frontline health workers, who bear the burden of health issues on the ground, must be compensated fairly," said Muttreja.

“Going forward, India’s public health system must be strengthened. Only through collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors, as well as an alignment of government policies and programmatic implementation at the national, state and local levels will the health system be able to withstand existing and potential threats to the health of the nation," she said.

