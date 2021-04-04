Analysts flag postponement of discretionary consumption

“Retailers and QSR players are likely to be impacted due to curtailed working hours even with lesser strict lockdowns (night curfew, weekend lockdowns) and higher social distancing norms. This could delay the recovery path for some of the discretionary companies. However, we believe the delivery segment of QSR players will not be impacted and will continue to grow, offsetting some of the pressure in dine-in business," according to the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}