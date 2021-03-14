A decline in consumer goods output in the January Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers could reflect the slowing of pent-up demand, according to analysts. IIP contracted 1.6% in January after registering growth in December, Mint reported earlier. In January, consumer durables and consumer non-durables contracted 0.2% and 6.8%, respectively, while capital goods shrank 9.6%, according to data released by the department of statistics on Friday.

The numbers reflect 23 sub-industries within manufacturing. In January, 18 of these sub-industries reported a year-on-year contraction. Manufacturing activity within textiles, furniture, beverages, leather and related products saw declines in January. “Slowdown is sharpest in capital and consumer goods, perhaps owing to fading impact of pent-up demand," according to a research note by Edelweiss.

Analysts flagged concerns around the decline. This, they said, could reflect slowing of pent-up demand as well as demand linked to last year’s festive season. As India moved to unlock the country last year, pent-up demand helped move sales of large durables and essential items.

“Slowdown in IIP is broad based—sharpest in capital goods (-10% y-o-y) and consumer durables (-0.2%). It seems that restocking/pent-up demand has broadly played through. Apart from this, even consumer non-durables demand has slowed sharply and contracted 7% y-o-y—largest contraction (ex-covid)," according to a note by Edelweiss. Weak demand, particularly at the bottom of the pyramid, could also be hurting, analysts at Edelweiss said. “Labour-intensive segments in IIP (textiles, gems and jewellery, etc.) continue to lag non-labour-intensive segments (metals, electronics, etc). These segments have seen huge output loss post twin shocks of GST and demonetization, and the tide does not seem to be turning yet," it added.

A sharp decline in consumer non-durable segment points towards a need for intermediate policy support for job creation and consumption, said Vivek Rathi, director, Rresearch, Knight Frank India. "...the IIP level in January 2021 has declined by 1.6%, which is mainly on account of a sharp dip in capital goods and consumer non-durable segment. As economic activity makes a comeback to complete normalcy, aided with the recent government initiatives on production linked subsidies and capex focus, we believe that this category will improve in near future," said Rathi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via