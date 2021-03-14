Analysts flag slowdown in pent-up demand as consumer goods output declines

“Slowdown in IIP is broad based—sharpest in capital goods (-10% y-o-y) and consumer durables (-0.2%). It seems that restocking/pent-up demand has broadly played through. Apart from this, even consumer non-durables demand has slowed sharply and contracted 7% y-o-y—largest contraction (ex-covid)," according to a note by Edelweiss. Weak demand, particularly at the bottom of the pyramid, could also be hurting, analysts at Edelweiss said. “Labour-intensive segments in IIP (textiles, gems and jewellery, etc.) continue to lag non-labour-intensive segments (metals, electronics, etc). These segments have seen huge output loss post twin shocks of GST and demonetization, and the tide does not seem to be turning yet," it added.

