When a query related to covid-19 reaches the Haryana government’s call centres, it triggers a series of automated steps that help the state make technology-assisted decisions on handling the epidemic and reopening the economy.

The calls are first converted to text before a natural language processing (NLP) algorithm analyses them. The platform built by EY tries to identify keywords categorized into issues such as food supply, transport and labour, and maps them to the state departments responsible for handling them. This creates a map of the problems in each district.

The use of technology for decision-making has become widespread with India entering the third phase of a nationwide lockdown. EY has also built dashboards for the Haryana and Andhra Pradesh governments that simulate various scenarios of the pandemic, based on certain conditions. The analytics tools allow medical professionals and economists to feed in certain conditions and see forecasts of the pandemic.

“There are certain assumptions that we need to make, along with the input data feeds, while making demand-linked forecasts. However, we train the resource management tool and monitor the actual and predicted numbers for 7-8 days, which helps us configure and calibrate the input parameters so that the outcome is accurate," said Gaurav Taneja, national leader, government and policy, EY.

In Andhra Pradesh, algorithms are trying to assess what social-distancing norms will be required if everything else remains the way it is. The platform uses existing data such as that about infected patients and spread of the disease. The platform takes in data about how many people are working in hospitals and how many N95 masks they are using to predict the requirement for N95 masks in the next 90 days.

They also use well-known mathematical models for epidemiology—SIR (susceptible, infected, removed) and SEIR (susceptible, exposed, infected, recovered)—that are then used to plot future scenarios. The platform allows researchers to change conditions, such as the level of social distancing possible, number of active cases, doubling time for the disease, and fatality rates to plot how things will pan out. If you can achieve 80% or more social distancing, the system predicts a flat curve.

States are also using tech solutions to assess the impact on their economies. However, state data about gross domestic product (GDP) is usually updated at the end of the year. As such, EY researchers used historical GDP numbers from longer periods, such as 1999-2019, which is converted into quarterly series using a mix of available numbers and existing statistical models.

This allows available data points to be increased and fed into a machine learning engine. At the annual frequency, there are only about 20 data points available, while quarterly series offer about 80 data points, which are enough to employ existing econometric modelling techniques. So, if a state was growing at 4.9% earlier, the platform can use that as a “no-covid situation". It then applies various conditions to build different possible scenarios.

The forecasts these platforms make are used to make decisions such as those about reopening the economy and allocating personal protective equipment. Governments can use them to decide not only where to allow business, but also determine what kind of businesses need to be allowed to operate.

Taneja added that EY teams that were already working with various states in areas of investment promotion, ease of doing business, MSME development etc., are now being employed to make sure the supply chain of essential commodities is working.

He said it took the Uttar Pradesh government one day to come up with focus areas for allowing process industries to function, which it did using solutions like the ones mentioned above. Economists in EY’s team analyse available data sets to understand what industries the states will need to focus on, where labour is available etc. “The main objective is to predict possible scenarios and what the responses should be," said Prashanth Kaddi, partner, Deloitte India. “From an overall economic perspective, the traditional approaches have been top-down, but we have preferred models that look at bottom-up plus top-down approaches, because they better incorporate both demand side changes and supply side disruptions, as well as macro-economic factors," he said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated