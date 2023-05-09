Gabriel to form sunroof venture with Inalfa3 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Set to be launched as a technical licensing partnership, the Gabriel-Inalfa alliance will set up a production line near Chennai with an annual capacity of 200,000 units by the first quarter of 2024.
Anand Group’s Gabriel, India’s largest manufacturer of suspension units and front forks, on Tuesday said it will form a 49-51 joint venture with Dutch sunroof-maker Inalfa, which has a 25% global market share in sunroofs and a $1.5 billion turnover. The partnership will produce sunroofs for passenger vehicles in India.
