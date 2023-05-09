Anand Group’s Gabriel, India’s largest manufacturer of suspension units and front forks, on Tuesday said it will form a 49-51 joint venture with Dutch sunroof-maker Inalfa, which has a 25% global market share in sunroofs and a $1.5 billion turnover. The partnership will produce sunroofs for passenger vehicles in India.

Set to be launched as a technical licensing partnership, the Gabriel-Inalfa alliance will set up a production line near Chennai with an annual capacity of 200,000 units by the first quarter of 2024. The facility will initially cater to the demand from South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia, which already have a sunroof penetration rate at nearly 40% of their sales in the Indian market.The JV will eventually collaborate with other domestic original equipment manufacturers, especially those having a significant presence in SUVs, like Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra, which have been looking for local sunroof suppliers.

Around 60% customers of Hyundai’s flagship product Creta choose top-of-the-line variants that come with sunroofs. The JV will involve an initial investment of ₹170 crore, primarily for establishing the production facility.

In 2022, 500,00 cars out of the total 3.8 million units sold in India had sunroofs.

If Gabriel is able to fully utilize its 200,000 units capacity, it will become the second largest sunroof maker in India, following German sunroof maker Webasto which leads India’s market.

To begin with, Inalfa will localize a bottom-load panoramic sunroof in India, a product which forms nearly 50% of its global sales.

“We will also plan to localize our other products like the smaller tilting sunroof in India eventually, basis our conversations with local OEMs here. It is a good opportunity for us to build new relationships in India, which is a large market for many of our global OEM clients but also has many large OEMs we do not currently work with", Inalfa said Gabriel estimates the sunroof market will grow 12-15% in India by 2030, and significantly more in SUVs, as the segment forms a nearly 60%-65% share of passenger vehicle volumes by the end of the decade. “We expect that sunroof penetration in SUVs will reach at least 50% by that time", Manoj Kohlatkar, managing director, Gabriel, said. Industry estimates suggest that PV sales could breach 6 million units by 2030.

According to the company, the sunroof business could generate up to ₹1000 crore in revenue by the turn of the decade.

Gabriel’s move to diversify and expand outside of its core strength in the shock absorbers and struts market is a strategic play that will see continued momentum going forward, Anjali Singh, executive chairperson, ANAND group, told Mint.

“We are looking at a whole host of products that could work strategically for Gabriel. The reason we decided on sunroofs is because we saw it has huge growth potential and is agnostic to both EV and IC-engines etc. Going forward, we have to pace ourselves. This (setting up sunroof manufacturing) is going to be a big job in itself. We will look for further diversification but those are strategies still unfolding", she said.

“There is further growth in this area (sunroofs). We will look at put up a second line. Our customers including Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki are very important for us. Hyundai and Kia are marquee customers for Inalfa and also big for us, but we are hoping to work with homegrown OEMs such as Tata & Mahindra particularly too", Singh added.