Anand Mahindra adds an exotic Indian location to his bucket list. See post

Anand Mahindra adds an exotic Indian location to his bucket list. See post

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra
1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Livemint

Anand Mahindra is so much amazed by the picture that he has decided to add the location to his travel bucket list

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who majorly shares inspiring and knowledge-powered posts, has tweeted a picture of a "natural swimming pool".

The industrialist is so much amazed by the picture that he has decided to add the location to his travel bucket list.

"Whaaaat?? I’ve never seen anything like this. This HAS to go in my travel bucket list as the ultimate swimming experience," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Subsequently, Mahindra asked about the location of the exotic swimming pool to Siddharth Bakaria, President, Sahyog Foundation. Bakaria had shared this image on May 30.

`

Bakaria said the "natural swimming pool" is located in Dharchula, Uttarakhand.

He also gave credit to photographer Dhami Naresh who had clicked the image.

Apparently, the natural swimming pool is located in Khela village in Dharchula, near the India-Nepal border. Dharchula is a town in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. It is located at an elevation of 940 m above sea level.

