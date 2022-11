Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his insightful tweets and often gets significant attention on the microblogging site, has added a new feather to his cap on Twitter. The billionaire businessman has now 10 million followers on the social media platform.

He expressed his happiness and honor to have ‘such a large’ Twitter family. Anand Mahindra, who is often seen chit-chatting with his fans publicly, thanked his followers for believing in him.

His sense of humor make giggle anyone. Once again, while responding jokingly to his increasing number of followers on Twitter, Mahindra said that he is clearly violating ‘family planning guidelines’.

To put his immense joy into words, Mahindra tweeted, “My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected."

While writing a caption for his tweet, he also posted a ‘gif’ which read “Did you say 10 million?"

My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NEIKAlKh5I — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2022

Soon after posting about 10 million followers, Mahindra's Twitter family started congratulating him and wished the numbers to increase daily. Some also said that they are proud to be his follower.

Fans flooded his comment section on Twitter. In just few minutes, the tweet has garnered over 800 likes and numerous reactions.

“We are very much thank full.. To get connected with you sir," one user wrote, while other commented, “Be ready sir, it will grow towards 50 M faster than you think. Congratulations."

Another fan said, “Proud to be your follower. Thanks for considering us a family."

“You are an inspiration for every automotive engineer and more so an amazing person at heart Keep going . Keep inspiring," the fourth user reacted.

Anand Mahindra talks about almost every arena of people's interest on Twitter. He usually posts pictures of beautiful places around the world, motivational stories, intellectual quotes and words, his opinion on political development, technology, life lessons, etc.

Take a look at some of Anand Mahindra's tweets

As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India’s digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/n6hpWIATS0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2022

The odds are stacked horrendously against him. But whether he succeeds or fails, it won’t be for the lack of ‘raw material.’ This young man is super-smart, super-articulate and super-focused…#RishiSunak https://t.co/24HkrHftKo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 25, 2022

I often wondered how massive allocations of land (and air, given their height!) for traditional turbines would be sustainable? Multiple forms of generation should be welcomed. For India, tulip turbines are ideal: lower cost, lower space & useful in both urban & rural settings. pic.twitter.com/j6ychzdGmK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 21, 2022

Fascinating. A very ‘cool’ design, and I use that word in a literal sense too, given the efficient climate control enabled by the mode of construction! This is the future of hospitality, since people are looking for unique and exotic experiences in our post-pandemic world… pic.twitter.com/3xnz8hzPGl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 13, 2022