Anand Mahindra adds another feather to his Twitter cap: ‘10 million followers’

Anand Mahindra expressed his happiness and honor to have ‘such a large’ Twitter family. Anand Mahindra, who is often seen chit-chatting with his fans publicly, thanked his followers for believing in him.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his insightful tweets and often gets significant attention on the microblogging site, has added a new feather to his cap on Twitter. The billionaire businessman has now 10 million followers on the social media platform.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known for his insightful tweets and often gets significant attention on the microblogging site, has added a new feather to his cap on Twitter. The billionaire businessman has now 10 million followers on the social media platform.
He expressed his happiness and honor to have ‘such a large’ Twitter family. Anand Mahindra, who is often seen chit-chatting with his fans publicly, thanked his followers for believing in him.
He expressed his happiness and honor to have ‘such a large’ Twitter family. Anand Mahindra, who is often seen chit-chatting with his fans publicly, thanked his followers for believing in him.
His sense of humor make giggle anyone. Once again, while responding jokingly to his increasing number of followers on Twitter, Mahindra said that he is clearly violating ‘family planning guidelines’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His sense of humor make giggle anyone. Once again, while responding jokingly to his increasing number of followers on Twitter, Mahindra said that he is clearly violating ‘family planning guidelines’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To put his immense joy into words, Mahindra tweeted, “My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected."
To put his immense joy into words, Mahindra tweeted, “My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected."
While writing a caption for his tweet, he also posted a ‘gif’ which read “Did you say 10 million?"
While writing a caption for his tweet, he also posted a ‘gif’ which read “Did you say 10 million?"
Soon after posting about 10 million followers, Mahindra's Twitter family started congratulating him and wished the numbers to increase daily. Some also said that they are proud to be his follower.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Soon after posting about 10 million followers, Mahindra's Twitter family started congratulating him and wished the numbers to increase daily. Some also said that they are proud to be his follower.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fans flooded his comment section on Twitter. In just few minutes, the tweet has garnered over 800 likes and numerous reactions.
“We are very much thank full.. To get connected with you sir," one user wrote, while other commented, “Be ready sir, it will grow towards 50 M faster than you think. Congratulations."
“We are very much thank full.. To get connected with you sir," one user wrote, while other commented, “Be ready sir, it will grow towards 50 M faster than you think. Congratulations."
Another fan said, “Proud to be your follower. Thanks for considering us a family."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another fan said, “Proud to be your follower. Thanks for considering us a family."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“You are an inspiration for every automotive engineer and more so an amazing person at heart Keep going . Keep inspiring," the fourth user reacted.
“You are an inspiration for every automotive engineer and more so an amazing person at heart Keep going . Keep inspiring," the fourth user reacted.
Anand Mahindra talks about almost every arena of people's interest on Twitter. He usually posts pictures of beautiful places around the world, motivational stories, intellectual quotes and words, his opinion on political development, technology, life lessons, etc.
Anand Mahindra talks about almost every arena of people's interest on Twitter. He usually posts pictures of beautiful places around the world, motivational stories, intellectual quotes and words, his opinion on political development, technology, life lessons, etc.