Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra agrees with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's comment favoring 'Free Speech' on Twitter. The industrialist said Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation and expression. According to Mahindra, censorship cannot suppress hate-mongers, and platforms like Twitter can allow law enforcers to act against such miscreants.

Clearly Freedom of Speech is cherished. I,too,agree Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation & expression. Because censorship doesn’t suppress the hate-mongers & a platform like this can flush them out into public view allowing law enforcers to act against them. (1/2) https://t.co/GgtWZR3Z4M — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 27, 2022

Further, Mahindra wrote that society needs more agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts, and displaying fact-based information on a real-time basis.

However, society urgently needs more agencies & platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts & displaying fact based information on a real time basis. (2/2) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 27, 2022

As Twitter has accepted a buyout from Musk for $44 billion cash, the billionaire hailed 'free speech' in his first tweet post the deal.

Musk had written, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated".

Later on Wednesday, the tech titan also explained what he meant by 'free speech'. Musk said by free speech, he meant that which matches the law. “I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law," he said.

If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect.

Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," Elon Musk tweeted.