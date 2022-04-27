Anand Mahindra agrees with Elon Musk on supporting free speech on Twitter

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to Anand Mahindra, censorship cannot suppress hate-mongers, and platforms like Twitter can allow law enforcers to act against such miscreants
Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra agrees with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's comment favoring 'Free Speech' on Twitter. The industrialist said Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation and expression. According to Mahindra, censorship cannot suppress hate-mongers, and platforms like Twitter can allow law enforcers to act against such miscreants.
Further, Mahindra wrote that society needs more agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts, and displaying fact-based information on a real-time basis.
As Twitter has accepted a buyout from Musk for $44 billion cash, the billionaire hailed 'free speech' in his first tweet post the deal.
Musk had written, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated".
Later on Wednesday, the tech titan also explained what he meant by 'free speech'. Musk said by free speech, he meant that which matches the law. “I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law," he said.
If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect.