Anand Mahindra and KTR’s fun banter over ‘Hyderabad best city to live’. Don’t miss

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra, who is very active on social media, frequently comes up with engrossing stories and interesting tweets on a variety of issues.

Recently, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to praise the IT Minister of Hyderabad, KT Rama Rao. He wrote, “The speed of your response gives me even more hope for the future of the city...@KTRTRS"

For the uninitiated, it all started with a news report, which says -- Hyderabad is ranked the best city to live and work in India. Hyderabad has secured the top position in a survey conducted by destination discovery website Holidify.com by scoring 4.0 out of 5 and beating cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Replying to the news report, Anand Mahindra said, “Not surprising. More power to the city & all those who live there. We are especially delighted because the city is home to Mahindra University and we plan to grow & flourish & attract the best minds from around the world."

‘Water scarcity in Hyderabad’

However, a person pointed out on Twitter about the water crisis in Hyderabad and said “…Only problem is water..Bore water is main source. In some area they have bored upto 2000 ft."

The speed of your response gives me even more hope for the future of the city...@KTRTRS https://t.co/P0q2eFjb1w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 22, 2020

In reply to the above tweet, Anand Mahindra tagged KT Rama Rao and raised the issue with him saying, “If you can solve the water problem he’s alluding to, you will have given us a city we can all love."

KT Rama Rao was quick enough to reply to Anand Mahindra’s tweet saying, “We have already ensured that over 90% of city water issues are addressed." He also said that the state government will soon launch infra works for the next 30 years of growth and needed water requirement of Hyderabad, including dedicated drinking water reservoirs and interlinked grid of Godavari and Krishna water.

Now, that reply was indeed an epic one!

