Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has announced the winners of his recent caption competition. This time the business honcho had shared a picture of a monkey sitting on the DTH umbrella. "Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn’t a ‘fastest fingers first’ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks," Mahindra tweeted.

Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn’t a ‘fastest fingers first’ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks! pic.twitter.com/0L5QIMRuIb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

And the two most creative captions that won the contest are:

DTH= Direct to Hanumanji

EK BANDAR.....TV ke ANDAR

Mahindra is quite active on social media and frequently shares photos and videos that fascinate him. Recently, he posted a photo of a monkey perched on on the DTH umbrella on Twitter. He said that this gave him the perfect opportunity for his next caption competition.

"In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again, winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle..Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2 pm IST 11th October," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Last month, Anand Mahindra gifted a tractor free of cost to Bihar 'canal-man'. Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly carved out a three kilometres long canal in 30 years to irrigate his parched farmlands in Bihar's Gaya district won this reward from Mahindra Group chairman.

