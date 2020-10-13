Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has announced the winners of his recent caption competition. This time the business honcho had shared a picture of a monkey sitting on the DTH umbrella. "Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn’t a ‘fastest fingers first’ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks," Mahindra tweeted.

And the two most creative captions that won the contest are:

DTH= Direct to Hanumanji

EK BANDAR.....TV ke ANDAR

Mahindra is quite active on social media and frequently shares photos and videos that fascinate him. Recently, he posted a photo of a monkey perched on on the DTH umbrella on Twitter. He said that this gave him the perfect opportunity for his next caption competition.

"In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again, winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle..Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2 pm IST 11th October," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Last month, Anand Mahindra gifted a tractor free of cost to Bihar 'canal-man'. Laungi Bhuiyan, who single-handedly carved out a three kilometres long canal in 30 years to irrigate his parched farmlands in Bihar's Gaya district won this reward from Mahindra Group chairman.