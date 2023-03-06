Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Anand Mahindra asks Bill Gates to race with Sachin Tendulkar

Anand Mahindra asks Bill Gates to race with Sachin Tendulkar

2 min read . 02:25 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Bill Gates was seen driving an auto-rickshaw on Indian roads.

Anand Mahindra's response comes as Bill Gates was seen driving an auto-rickshaw.

"What has 3 wheels, 0 emissions, and makes no noise? Except the horn," starts a video with this caption. The video shows an aged man driving an e-auto rickshaw on Indian roads. And, the man driving the Mahindra Treo is none other than Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder shared a video of him driving the e-rickshaw while a Kishore Kumar song from the movie “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi" plays in the background.

“India's passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It's inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry," Bill Gates wrote while sharing the video.

Now, the video that shows Gates praising the e-rickshaw has been shared by Anand Mahindra himself. After all, the vehicle is manufactured by the company that Mahindra helms. ““Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi" So glad you found the time to check out the Treo," Mahindra told Gates. Next, he proposes a 3-wheeler EV drag race among three people, Gates, Mahindra himself and Sachin Tendulkar.

Also Read: India has proven all naysayers wrong: Bill Gates sings praise on India’s ‘world-leading approach to innovation’

The co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation earlier praised India for its progress in several areas including health, development, and climate. He stated that India is setting an example of what can be achieved with investments in innovation.

The Microsoft co-founder also commended India for its exceptional ability to produce a large number of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of which were supported by his foundation, and for saving millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic while also preventing other diseases around the world.

Also Read: Sania Mirza reminds Anand Mahindra to ‘keep the desire to excel alive’

During his visit to India, Gates had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gates acknowledged India's expertise not only in producing lifesaving tools but also in effectively delivering them. He noted that India's public health system has administered over 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and created an open-source platform called Co-WIN, which facilitated scheduling of billions of vaccine appointments and issuing digital certificates for those who received vaccinations.

