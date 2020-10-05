Business tycoon Anand Mahindra , who has huge fan followings on Twitter , often posts tweets that prompt people to post all sorts of reactions. Now, the Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman has posted a tweet, in which he wants you to choose 2 pills from the list.

In his latest post, Anand Mahindra asks, “If you could only pick 2 pills, which pills would you choose?" This post has created a buzz among tweeple.

While Anand Mahindra spent his Sunday figuring out the second pill he would choose, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was quick enough to pick his two pills.

Well, this seems to be pretty interesting!

There are a total of nine pills in the creative plate -- Stop addiction, master skills, change one body part, forget your ex, always feel happy, have a lot of money, add 2 inches to your height, look 15 years younger and eat without gaining weight.

Which pills would you choose?

A difficult choice indeed.

“Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer," an excerpt from Anand Mahindra’s Twitter post says.

Check the post here:

Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer...My Sunday might just go in figuring out the second pill to choose... pic.twitter.com/bwbg4TnLa0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 4, 2020

Junior Bachchan’s answer is sorted. He decided to go with the second and the ninth pill, which are Master skills and eat without gaining weight.

Inspired by the famous science-fiction movie ‘The Matrix’, the “pick a pill" game is quite a popular one. In The Matrix, protagonist Neo is asked to choose between a red pill and a blue pill. One of the pills would give him knowledge and the other one would endow blissful ignorance.

This “pick a pill" game is a popular meme format, where netizens are asked to pick the superpower they would choose if they could.

Here’s what other Twitter users said:

Everyone taking pill no 5, just one question how will you feel happy after few days if you won't be sad to feel happy. Life would be dead if we will stay happy everytime.

To enjoy life one needs sadness and happiness both in life. — Sourav Sethi (@isouravsethi) October 4, 2020

Am surprised at how so many are making a beeline for option 5. What about all the exquisite poetry, the songs, the literature, the moving cinema, the Shakespearean tragedies, Ghalib’s shaayari? 1/2 — Riya Mukherjee (@MsRiyaMukherjee) October 5, 2020

2 & 7.

If I MASTER 3 skills, I can get everything other than more https://t.co/hcXg6xKTrz my 2nd pill.

I don’t bother about happiness,it’s an internal fleeting emotion.

I can never get addicted to anything.That’s the control I have on my mind. — karmayogi forever (@drpritee) October 4, 2020

