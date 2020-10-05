This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
While Anand Mahindra spent his Sunday figuring out the second pill he would choose, Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan was quick enough to pick his pills
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who has huge fan followings on Twitter, often posts tweets that prompt people to post all sorts of reactions. Now, the Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman has posted a tweet, in which he wants you to choose 2 pills from the list.
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who has huge fan followings on Twitter, often posts tweets that prompt people to post all sorts of reactions. Now, the Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman has posted a tweet, in which he wants you to choose 2 pills from the list.
In his latest post, Anand Mahindra asks, “If you could only pick 2 pills, which pills would you choose?" This post has created a buzz among tweeple.
In his latest post, Anand Mahindra asks, “If you could only pick 2 pills, which pills would you choose?" This post has created a buzz among tweeple.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
While Anand Mahindra spent his Sunday figuring out the second pill he would choose, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was quick enough to pick his two pills.
Well, this seems to be pretty interesting!
There are a total of nine pills in the creative plate -- Stop addiction, master skills, change one body part, forget your ex, always feel happy, have a lot of money, add 2 inches to your height, look 15 years younger and eat without gaining weight.
Which pills would you choose?
A difficult choice indeed.
“Tricky. Because they ask about two pills. If it was just one, the answer would be a no-brainer," an excerpt from Anand Mahindra’s Twitter post says.
Check the post here:
Junior Bachchan’s answer is sorted. He decided to go with the second and the ninth pill, which are Master skills and eat without gaining weight.
Click on the image to enlarge
Inspired by the famous science-fiction movie ‘The Matrix’, the “pick a pill" game is quite a popular one. In The Matrix, protagonist Neo is asked to choose between a red pill and a blue pill. One of the pills would give him knowledge and the other one would endow blissful ignorance.
This “pick a pill" game is a popular meme format, where netizens are asked to pick the superpower they would choose if they could.