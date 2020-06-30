Anand Mahindra asks: 'Why would one ever need a nuclear weapons arsenal'

Commenting on a news report which says that researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra signaled that the wars in future may shift away from nuclear weapons.

Commenting on a news report which says that researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra signaled that the wars in future may shift away from nuclear weapons.

"Why would one ever need a nuclear weapons arsenal again?" Mahindra tweeted.

"Why would one ever need a nuclear weapons arsenal again?" Mahindra tweeted.

The new type of swine flu that that is discovered in China has "all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans," say the authors, scientists at Chinese universities and China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2011 to 2018, researchers took 30,000 nasal swabs from pigs in slaughterhouses in 10 Chinese provinces and in a veterinary hospital, allowing them to isolate 179 swine flu viruses.

