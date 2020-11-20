Anand Mahindra astonished at this restaurant owner's unique steam therapy method

Innovation is at the core of every successful business, and Anand Mahindra always roots for innovative ideas at work place and in one's daily life.

The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group came across a unique method of steam therapy. Sharing the video of a restaurant owner on Twitter, Anand Mahindra said," ...the owner of this establishment (restaurant?) didn’t need Harvard to teach her/him the concept of re-inventing the business."

Watch the stream therapy video here:

Don’t know where this is but the owner of this establishment (restaurant?) didn’t need Harvard to teach her/him the concept of re-inventing the business. Seems to have used a byproduct as a resource to provide steam therapy to covid-concerned clients #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/LTwMnaCdyq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 20, 2020

As can be seen via the post, the restaurant owner is encouraging his clients to take a steam therapy if he or she is concerned about Covid-19 virus. Mahindra, through his post, conjectures that probably the owner using a "byproduct as a resource to provide" the therapy.

Within two hours of posting the video, Anand Mahindra's tweet garnered over 7,000 likes and more than 850 retweets, coupled with hundreds of comments.

Several comments praising Mahindra for his motivational posts pumped in for the post.

"And we don't need any motivational speaker if we have you. Always such a positivity in your posts. Respect Folded hands," said one Twitter user.

"How much immune is this solution for Covid concerned ? Modus operandi is something ppl would be interested to replicate if it all an effective measure !," wrote another inquisitive user.

"This is desi "Jugaad". Kudos to desi creativity and inventiveness."

Some users also expressed concern over the practice, which was not a very scientific method for anti-Covid practice:

"Sir, Idea may be innovative. Bt it is most susceptible. The aerosols spreading in air while stem is condensing can be the potential carrier of #COVID19 only if someone there is infected," one user replied to Mahindra's post.

Steam Therapy or steam inhalation, as renowned Lancet Journal describers, is "traditionally used as a home remedy for common colds and upper respiratory tract infections."

However, the evidence base of the practice is weak, with unproven theories that the steam loosens mucus, opens nasal passages, and reduces mucosal inflammation, or that the heat inhibits replication of viruses, the journal stated.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via