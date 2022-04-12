The incident raised a big question about why such large numbers of Indian students go abroad for medical studies. And, the answers were--few seats and high fees. Thereafter a lot of expertise has tried to find a solution to the problem, besides, the Centre and the apex court have also intervened in this matter. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had also written about opening a medical college on the campus of Mahindra University. However, the industrialist has now backed the suggestions of renowned Indian doctor Devi Shetty on how to improve India's medical education.