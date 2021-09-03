Anand Mahindra on Friday shared an image of a 'humble' charpai-a traditional woven bed on Twitter which has caught the attention of netizens for its price.

The desi charpai is from a New Zealand-based ANNABELLE’S store. The home decor store titled charpai as a "vintage Indian daybed". The store is selling the desi Indian traditional bed for NZD 800, which is equivalent to nearly ₹41,600. In India, a charpai may not exceed ₹800.

However, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and appreciated the 'iconic design of Indian charpai. The business magnate called charpai--Elegant and comfortable.

"The humble ‘charpai’ is an iconic design that’s spare yet elegant & comfortable. It embodies ‘sustainable’ design. In hindsight, I wonder why it took so long for the world to discover it," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

View Full Image Indian charpai sells for nearly ₹ 41,000 in New Zealand

And then Mahindra asked his followers to name a few Indian products that have the potential for international recognition. The Mahindra Group chairman backed clay Kulhar for it.

'What are the other Indian products that have such potential? I vote for the clay Kulhar!," Mahindra added.

Subsequently, netizens started sharing their Indian products that need global acknowledgment. For instance, users voted for 'matka' (earthen pot), lungi, folding chair, among others.

Additionally, the chairman of Mahindra Group on Friday shared a fake post that misquoted Mahindra. A fake social media post with a picture of Anand Mahindra on it said, " A life-changing advice by Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra".

The fake post quoting Anand Mahindra said, " Stock market trading should be made compulsory in middle school education".

"So why don't our schools and colleges don't teach us stockmarket?..." the fake post added.

Anand Mahindra has dismissed the claim and has informed his fans and followers that he never said anything like that.

The business tycoon wrote, " I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…".

